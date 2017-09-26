5 Must See Extreme House Transformations

Home owners have the luxury of choosing what to do with their homes. Unlike tenants, homeowners can rebuild, reshape, renovate and remodel at their own will. But when it comes to making changes, the question often arises, what is better? Should one renovate within the existing structure or rebuild completely. It's one thing to own an old farmhouse and dream of converting it into a modern building, it is another story how the the vision matches the end result.

Most people wish to upgrade the house structurally depending on their changing needs; like the growing family size or children having left for college and therefore no need for a huge house or sometimes the structure is pretty dated and needs to be revamped for its longevity. Whatever you wish to do, the most logical thing is to first consult a certified architect and designer and discuss with him/her your vision for the house. Let the experts take over and guide you if a total transformation is the need of the hour and if it can be done within the budget of your choice. And for inspiration, here are 5 before and after house transformations to start with.