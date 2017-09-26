5 Must See Extreme House Transformations

Home owners have the luxury of choosing what to do with their homes. Unlike tenants, homeowners can rebuild, reshape, renovate and remodel at their own will. But when it comes to making changes, the question often arises, what is better? Should one renovate within the existing structure or rebuild completely. It's one thing to own an old farmhouse and dream of converting it into a modern building, it is another story how the the vision matches the end result.
Most people wish to upgrade the house structurally depending on their changing needs; like the growing family size or children having left for college and therefore no need for a huge house or sometimes the structure is pretty dated and needs to be revamped for its longevity. Whatever you wish to do, the most logical thing is to first consult a certified architect and designer and discuss with him/her your vision for the house. Let the experts take over and guide you if a total transformation is the need of the hour and if it can be done within the budget of your choice. And for inspiration, here are 5 before and after house transformations to start with.
This house from the 60s is not so bad but has scope for so much improvement. With such lovely greens surrounding the building, the unobtrusive house can do much better both in terms of design and interior space. For a growing family there is a need for more area and better planning and design. What do you think, the architect did? Check out the 'after' picture to be amazed!
Isn't this incredible? Not only the house is completely transformed visually, the architect has managed to incorporate several innovative solutions for the house. In order to bring to reality, the family's need for Eco-friendly and sustainable living goals, a pallet heating system has been installed which consists of an underground pallet tank. Not only this, the house has facility of rainwater collection system and controlled ventilation; things that can only be possible with complete structural changes.
In terms of design, the huge glass windows and doors, modern exterior walls and sleek metal railings give it a complete makeover. The optimal use of space has enabled carving out an area for a pretty porch and a swimming pool too.
This huge backyard promises ample possibilities for a massive house transformation. Even though the front street-facing side of the house was done in conventional plaster and not so shabby as the back, the house was waiting to be revamped for a family that needed more and 'improved' space both indoors and outdoors.
Its unbelievable that this is the same old lackluster house with the somber backyard! After an extensive intervention by a team of experts, a modern cubic building now stands in place of the old structure. Almost everything has been changed; starting from the gabled old style roof which is now a flat top, walls have been broken down to make way for the imposing glass windows and doors and the green lawn is replaced partly by a tiled floor that serves as a perfect porch to enjoy the outdoors in style.
The living room was enlarged by merging it with the service room The facade color in shades of blue contrast so well with the green vegetation around finishing up the transformation in true elegance.
Farmhouses conjure up images of coziness, and warmth. The rustic architecture of these buildings offer earthy living experiences with its exposed brick walls, old style chimneys, wooden floors and traditional roofs. The usually big size of farmhouse, however is a huge advantage and a transformation of a farmhouse can be pretty awesome. renovating this old building resulted in amazing 'before and after' images.
Notice how the building retains its basic premise of two structures and also the original roofing still holds well in the new remodeled avatar. The earlier version which had a small building in now a stylish guestroom with modern fittings and furniture while the main building which was once a place for stables and peasants, is now a chic house filled with all modern amenities for a comfortable living. Explore the fascinating makeover of this renovated farmhouse through more images and descriptions.
There's nothing visually appealing about this house. With its worn down wall color that has turned a paler version of its original self, unkempt front yard and neglected pathway, this house is anything but inviting. Even in its restrained revamping opportunities, mostly due to space, the house did go through a major transformation it deserved for a long time!
An invigorating fresh paint in blue immediately transforms the house facade from drab to fab. The unique unique makes it stand out from the crowd and still hold its own around the big houses in the neighborhood. The second remarkable addition has been the first floor to the original structure. It not only adds to the floor space, it gives opportunity to style the building more creatively by adding a balcony like windows making it eye catching and impressive.
Owners of this house were not happy with the limitation of space in this otherwise pretty house. Growing families often come to a point where remodeling and revamping the house altogether is the only option to create more floor space for the occupants. Though there were possibilities for a simple extension in the front and back of the house, what the experts did was much more… and the results were simply amazing.
Instead of just adding a couple of more rooms by extending the house in the front, the architects also created an altogether fresh facade. The eye catching red color on the facade on the house cannot be missed. The unique exteriors and unusual design can easily become a landmark in the neighborhood! Adding new accessories to the garden and cobbling the porch with new stone makes such an impression to first time visitors.