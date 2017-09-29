6 Modern Tile Laying Patterns

The association pattern is quite common in industrial spaces and has made its way into our homes. The association tile laying design is been seen in subway metro stations, clinics, factories and even in historical buildings and monuments where exposed bricks on the facade

The beauty of this pattern is its simple flowing design that suits all kinds of tiles both inside and outside of the house. The association tile laying pattern can additionally be done in the following ways:

Joint Color: Make the joint a standout design feature by infusing a contrasting color allowing a beautiful geometric design come to the fore. The classic association pattern immediately transforms to a modern version of itself through use of unusual and trendy joint colors.

Half Dressing: The tiles are laid at regular intervals to the adjacent tiles forming a continuous staircase pattern.

Third division, quarter dressing and others: These offset possibilities result in a unique pattern where the tiles are divided into 3 or more sections. Its always a good idea to first create a sketch and then implement it on site.

Wilder Verband: This is an even more irregular pattern but with an order when you view the design as a whole. Tiles of different dimensions are combined to form patterns that lend an amplifies style quotient even with the simplest of tile designs and colors.