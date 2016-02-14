How to design the perfect TV room for watching movies

These days we spend less time watching free-to-air TV and far more time indulging in full-length movies. Naturally this got the team at homify thinking about how to design the perfect TV room.

A great media room or home cinema will really allow you to immerse yourself in a favourite TV series, sports event or movie. It will also be the perfect place to snuggle up with loved ones and avoid the irritations of being jolted out of the cinematic world. That is of course if you haven't got chatty companions!

Finally, it will help avoid the conflict of interests that happens when a room is used for many different tasks. As many know, this might just end up making your home a little more peaceful too. But before you throw a few pieces together and start on that movie marathon, it's good to explore the latest in snug seating and electronics to die for. Keep reading for a few tips on designing the perfect TV room.