Alternatives for a classic bedroom headboard

A bedroom needs a headboard to be complete right? Well, that's not necessarily true. When you consider the advantages of a headboard, it becomes apparent there are a whole lot of alternatives to be explored.

A headboard is often used to add extra cushioning, anchor the bed in a visual sense or supply convenient storage or bed lamps. These are all functions of course that can be served by other means.

One potential problem is that once you get started on exploring the alternatives, it might be easy to get a little carried away with the more beautiful, decorative or even experimental choices. If this is the case, remember to focus on the primary function of the bedhead. Everyone needs a good night's sleep and your headboard should make your bedroom all the more comfy, beautiful and relaxing.

So let's get started by exploring a few exciting alternatives to the classic headboard. Enjoy!