6 Brilliant Ways To Hide The Washing Machine In The Bathroom

While our household appliances like televisions, refrigerators and cooking ranges have made marked progress in terms of visual appeal, the good old washing machine is far behind in comparison. It may have got to do with the dirty work that the machine has to do. Piles of laundry need to fit in to the machine making it impossible to cut down or compress in size unlike TVs that went from bulky boxes to paper thin in a matter of few decades. Water connections for inlet and outlet pipes have to be set up and sounds and vibrations during a wash cycle mean, that the washing machine has to be placed somewhere away so that its does not disturb and the mess created, if any, is easily handled. Invariably, the machine ends up either in the basement or in the bathroom.

You may not need any hiding business in the basement, but when it comes to bathroom, you may like to keep the washing machine out of view. Hiding it helps in creating a more put together bathroom. You may have spent time and resources and designing that perfect bathroom but the washing machine certainly cannot be available in colors and style that blend with the beautiful ambiance, hence its best to keep it away . Sometimes, washing machines are really dated and the old models can look really ugly. That's a good case too to hide it. But always take note, that hiding must not mean it can no longer function properly. For a top loader, it must still be able to open from its hiding place and for a front loader, there must still be place to open the door to put the clothes in.