10 Brilliant House Floor plans to inspire you

Square and rectangle constructions are practical but when it comes to unusual living experiences, the floor plan of the dream house can also form different shapes. Instead of straight lines the room can have slanted walls that offer space for cozy sofa corners. The floor plan shows a ground floor living area, which by intelligent division offers space for three bedrooms and a large living area. Each bedroom has a private bathroom with shower, while the family bathroom with bathtub is accessible from the hallway.

Can't get enough? Then drool on these dream houses by prominent designers.