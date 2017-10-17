10 Ways To Cheer Up A Windowless Bathroom

Nature is soothing and any natural touch to your indoor space can have a beautiful effect on its surroundings. Indoor plants are popular in living rooms or even bedrooms, but can be equally great in a small windowless bathroom too. Infact, plants can immediately uplift the ambiance of a dark bathroom with color and charm.

Choose Low-light tolerant plants like Heartleaf Philodendron, ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia), Red Aglaonema, Boston Fern or Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum). Avoid succulents in the bathroom, as they won’t last long. Also, take the plants out in the sun atleast once a week for a longer shelf life.