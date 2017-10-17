10 Ways To Cheer Up A Windowless Bathroom

A perfect bathroom is beyond reach for most of us. The reasons can be many; not a homeowner/ no time or budget for modifications/ local laws placing restrictions on remodeling and extensions. But there is hope after all! If you find yourself ending up with a small windowless bathroom, there are interesting ways to make the space look more appealing and cheerful. A windowless bathroom need not be a dull claustrophobic space. With the right amount of ingenuity and creativity, it is not so difficult to transform it into a cheerful corner of the house. How does one do that? This ideabook helps you with inspiration for precisely that. Explore these 10 windowless bathrooms that are bound to give you some useful tips.
Mirror is an indispensable part of a any bathroom. Why not elevate it to a decorative piece apart from a functional one?. Mirrors in different shapes and sizes in this windowless bathroom make for an interesting gallery. Notice how the mirrors belong to a common theme (with exact same frames) but different shapes. Make sure the mirrors are not placed on opposite walls or you would end up with the dizzying infinity mirror effect.
Nature is soothing and any natural touch to your indoor space can have a beautiful effect on its surroundings. Indoor plants are popular in living rooms or even bedrooms, but can be equally great in a small windowless bathroom too. Infact, plants can immediately uplift the ambiance of a dark bathroom with color and charm.
Choose Low-light tolerant plants like Heartleaf Philodendron, ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia), Red Aglaonema, Boston Fern or Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum). Avoid succulents in the bathroom, as they won’t last long. Also, take the plants out in the sun atleast once a week for a longer shelf life.
Lighting makes a huge difference to any indoor space and when there is no natural light coming in, it make even more sense to pay close attention to how and where the lights are placed.
Bright sconces must be at about eye level, casting light directly onto the face from the sides, not above as this is more flattering for everybody. Interesting light fixtures can give a chic touch to an otherwise dull bathroom.
The whole idea to spruce up a windowless bathroom is to divert attention to other aspects. Adding a surprising element can surely cheer up the space. Think of a quirky bench/ stool or a hammock or a unique piece of accessory. Choose the accessory according to the space. For instance, a low bench with open space beneath would give a perception of more open floor space than a closed one.
A nice light color on the walls and similar floor tiles can add a lot to visual space on a small sized bathroom. Mono colored themes usually work very well in windowless bathrooms for the same reason. Sometimes, adding glossy tiles can help bring in light into a windowless bathroom too as they add shine and make the space expand with reflections.
A cheaper alternative for an intended bathroom makeover is wrap the walls in a wallpaper. With endless choices available and fast and easy installation, wallpapers can transform the bathroom in no time. Choose a bold and vigorous color to add a personality to the space. Eye catching walls divert attention from the fact that the bathroom has no windows.
Just make sure the color of the wallpaper isn't too dark as it can make the bathroom look smaller and dingy even.
Instead of typical showers curtains why not install transparent dividers? Not only do they look much more sleek and stylish, they create seamless but demarcated neat spaces within the bathroom. Fiberglass sliding doors like this one ensure that artificial light is distributed well all over the bathroom. For privacy, textured or translucent variety are perfect.
Bathroom accessories are often ignored, but explore deep and you would find so many interesting options. Ornate mirror and exposed brick wall provide a sharp contrast against the industrial theme of the rest of the bathroom. The unique brown bathtub is unmissable while clever lighting for each corner makes you want to spend time in this beautiful space. Now who cares if there are no windows?
Distraction is the key in a small bathroom decor. Move the focus away from the lack of natural light in the bathroom by shifting the spotlight on other interesting facets. A bright decal, eye catching wall color, framed pictures or an uber chic wall light can all grab attention the moment someone enters the bathroom. Skilled tilers can create beautiful tile patterns that can be a highlight of the bathroom. So pick and choose what works best for you.
Bathrooms tend to become messy very easily and a small windowless bathroom can look even worse due to lack of natural light and also space. But the good news is that smaller bathrooms are easier to clean and maintain. So create space for everything neatly by installing cabinets and clear off any extra items. Make sure damp towels are removed immediately and floors are wiped dry after every use. Musty odors can be repelling so use room fresheners for better ambiance.