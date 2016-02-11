How to design the Wabi-Sabi style

Japanese design has long been known for its simplicity and deep connection with nature. Both concepts have been hugely popular in recent years and so it's no surprise that the Japanese Wabi-Sabi style has become a major interior design trend.

But designing the Wabi-Sabi way is more than collecting the latest arrangements of objects and looks. This is a design approach that encourages us to value simplicity and the natural cycles of growth, decay and death. In a world where so many of us have been taught to see beauty according to the Hellenic aesthetic ideals of perfection and grandeur, this is an aesthetic that we may instinctually understand but find difficult to emulate.

So how can we learn to integrate these beautiful concepts into the nitty gritty process of designing a space? To start, we can observe the aesthetics of Japanese design. In visual terms, Wabi-Sabi style translates into an aesthetic associated with asymmetry, subtle colouring, grace, tranquility and minimalism. In short, wabi-sabi is the art of finding beauty in imperfection and the ephemeral. To learn more, come with us to explore some simple interiors and a few glimmers of ancient Japanese wisdom.