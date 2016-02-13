Fabulous Alternatives to a Classic Wardrobe

We suspect that lots of people admire pictures of beautiful clothes rails with lovely clothing on display, but most people end up buying a more classic bedroom wardrobe because they just can't imagine making it work. The reality is that most people do not swan around in beautiful, flowing pastels that just happen to blend seamlessly into their bedroom decor. Naturally most of us ordinary mortals don't want our clothes on permanent display.

But what if we could find a combination of alternative storage elements that would work. This would help avoid the sticky situation of having cumbersome heavy furniture that often ends up overstuffed with clothes or dominating a small living space. What if we could even make these alternatives to the classic wardrobe look fantastic with some dedicated strip or accent lights.

We think this is all entirely possible. So let's get on with exploring a few alternatives to the classic wardrobe.