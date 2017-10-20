7 Ideas To Covert An Attic

Often wooden beams and pillars that support the entire house structure are the main reasons why attic space is not usable. However as you can see in this case, the other elements of this bedroom have been planned around the very same beams. All woodwork has been colored and polished to the same color tone to provide some sense of uniformity while the bed has been customized to a size that will fit perfectly between the pillars. The window offers a green foliage view outside apart from a source of incoming sunlight.

Do you want to see the big picture? Take a look at this unique house in its entirety.