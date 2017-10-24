How To A Create Minimalist Home Decor

Minimalist home decor is commonly seen in Nordic style of design. Clean clutter free spaces and minimal use of color and furnishings allow more open spaces making it ideal for city homes that are mostly low on floor area. Not only in terms of physical appearance, minimalism is a way of life for many and having similar design flow to the home decor is natural. Often, minimalist rooms look stunning and seem very simple to create but more often than not, the style is a clever play of design, textures and colors. Gone are the days of heavy home furnishings of Elizabethian times when style and class were depicted through use of ornate furniture pieces and accessories with gilded colors. Now is the trend for clean designs with clear clutter-free lines that makes you feel relaxed and lend a sense of calm in the surroundings.

If you want a beautiful home with minimal decoration, then here's how to go about it.