The Amazing Transformation Of A 30 Year Old Apartment

Remember the old dull toilet? It no longer exists as this new uber chic bathroom has taken its place. Everything has been changed, from tiles to wall colors, accessories and bath fixtures. But the biggest change has been made due to the remodeling work as walls were brought down to make the bathroom more spacious and modern.

Liked this transformation? Then you would love to see another one that uses wood work and earthy color tones to create a modern yet cozy living space in the city.