15 Small And Snug Houses

Dream homes are often palatial buildings with huge corridors, wide open spaces, big doorways and everything grand. But come to think of it, big houses are not only difficult to get hold of, they are also impractical in this modern day and age. Small houses, on the other hand are easier to build, easier to maintain and most importantly, are more likely to be a reality than big ones. When it comes to small houses, it does not mean that they are compressed and not as livable and comfortable as their bigger counterparts. In fact, these 15 small houses, are perfect examples of what smart designing and modern materials and technology can make possible. Simple, elegant, cozy, stylish or a mix of all, these houses are worth an inspiration.