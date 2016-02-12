Your browser is out-of-date.

Easy guide to choosing THE perfect mirror!

April Kennedy
Siobhan Loates Design Ltd
A mirror can be a powerful tool in the home decorators kit. As many people know, a great mirror can direct light into a darkened interior, reflect a beautiful view or simply add the perfect decorative charm to your interior. In terms of reflecting light, it can even be more powerful than the whitest of walls.

But to really take full advantage of the power of a reflective surface, it's important to explore the possibilities. The right mirror may do all of the above, but the wrong mirror, or badly placed mirror may make the room look unbalanced or small. Some mirrors may even have a disconcerting effect as we mistake that movement out the corner of our eye for an intruder in the home!

Luckily here at homify we've put together a few great possibilities and tips to help you choose the perfect mirror. Keep reading to learn more.

Different shapes

Segmenta sliding door wardrobe - Pictured here in Bronze mirror and frosted bronze mirror.
Lamco Design LTD

Segmenta sliding door wardrobe—Pictured here in Bronze mirror and frosted bronze mirror.

Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD

When considering the shape of the mirror, take a moment to decide which elements in the room need to be accentuated. A long horizontal mirror will lead the eye to move along a long horizontal line and expand the sense of a room's width. In contrast, a vertical shape will highlight high ceilings or perhaps a vertical view we may want to accentuate. An organic circular or oval shape will soften the decor, while a square or rectangular shape will add a restrained look. These are all generalisations of course and the effect will be impacted by the style of the room and the frame. But a keen consideration of the shape is a good place to start.

To frame or not to frame

Thornwood Lodge, Keir Townsend Ltd.
Keir Townsend Ltd.

Thornwood Lodge

Keir Townsend Ltd.
Keir Townsend Ltd.
Keir Townsend Ltd.

An unframed mirror is often a good choice for a modern or minimalist interior and can be very effective in creating the illusion of more space in a home. This large living room mirror is a great example of how an unframed mirror can seamlessly fit into a contemporary living room decor. A framed mirror in contrast will draw more attention to itself and add more weight to the room. It can be a great way to accentuate the theme of the room or act as decorative feature in its own right. For more traditional or shabby chic rooms, a beautifully over the top ornate or gilt-edged frame would be perfect.

Different materials

SMALL OFFICE IN KIEV
Виталий Юров

Виталий Юров
Виталий Юров
Виталий Юров

At first glance, it may seem that all mirror surfaces are alike. But there is a huge range possibilities to do really interesting things with the decor. A highly, reflective silver mirror may seem like the default choice when considering a mirror. But some find the constant presence of their reflection a little distracting and over the top! Alternatives such as tinted glass as seen here can be very effective for a more subtle reflective look. Let's not forget the option of choosing a burnished or distressed mirror. These are great choices for country interiors and can add a little more old-world character to the room. Distressing a mirror yourself is a possible DIY project, but it involves highly corrosive materials and it's far safer and easier to buy a newly distressed mirror.

Sizes

Virginia Water
Keir Townsend Ltd.

Virginia Water

Keir Townsend Ltd.
Keir Townsend Ltd.
Keir Townsend Ltd.

A tiny mirror will be dwarfed by a large room and alternatively, a large mirror may seem to overwhelm the space or create distracting movement at the corner of the eye. It's very obvious, but nonetheless important to mention that a mirror reflects other parts of the room, so it's important to think about the placement.

Styles

Dining Room
Siobhan Loates Design Ltd

Dining Room

Siobhan Loates Design Ltd
Siobhan Loates Design Ltd
Siobhan Loates Design Ltd

Mirrors don't always need to be flat and simple. See how the simple mirror wall panels here have been layered with a star-shaped mirror for a fun and vibrant look. Take note of the mirrored dining table as well. Other style possibilities include using a foldable dressing table mirror or even a curved mirror in the entrance way or hallway.

Unusual choices

RONDO MIRROR
Zieta Prozessdesign

Zieta Prozessdesign
Zieta Prozessdesign
Zieta Prozessdesign

This is just about the quirkiest mirror we could find. This inflated mirror by Zieta Prozessdesign can be hung on the wall or simply propped up on the ground. We chose this as a little reminder of how out there you can get. If you are after something a little more conventional, consider mirrored furniture, artwork or simply a tinted wall.

If you are interested in home decoration, you would love this Ideabook How to beautify your home with decorative items.

Which of these mirrors do you love? Please let us know in the comments below.

