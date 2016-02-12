Easy guide to choosing THE perfect mirror!

A mirror can be a powerful tool in the home decorators kit. As many people know, a great mirror can direct light into a darkened interior, reflect a beautiful view or simply add the perfect decorative charm to your interior. In terms of reflecting light, it can even be more powerful than the whitest of walls.

But to really take full advantage of the power of a reflective surface, it's important to explore the possibilities. The right mirror may do all of the above, but the wrong mirror, or badly placed mirror may make the room look unbalanced or small. Some mirrors may even have a disconcerting effect as we mistake that movement out the corner of our eye for an intruder in the home!

Luckily here at homify we've put together a few great possibilities and tips to help you choose the perfect mirror. Keep reading to learn more.