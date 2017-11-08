An Urban Dream Home

Modern lifestyles in cities call for homes that are convenient, fuss free, make use of every inch of space aesthetically and also provide a cozy and comfortable space at the end of a long tiring day! Not many homes fulfill all these criteria, but this home in Kennedy Town is all this and much more. The designers have brought into reality a home that is high on both style and function. Explore with us the beautiful interiors of this home and be spellbound by its alluring design.