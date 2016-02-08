The Incredible Island of Wood and Stone

As architectural styles come in and out of vogue according to the whims of the era, its understandable that we often see an abundance of homes that look pretty much the same, even in highly contrasting parts of the world. This next special dwelling seeks to buck that trend, with Korean architects, Z_Lab, having created a home designed to emulate and honour its natural surrounds.

Located on Korea’s Jeju Island, the design of this dwelling was approached with a range of considerations in mind. Strong winds often stream across the island for example, a fact that informed the home’s relatively flat construction and streamlined roof, while its stone walls and wooden skeleton were created using local timber and slabs of the island’s natural, volcanic rock. The result is a strong yet aerodynamic structure, that draws on the raw materials and conditions of its natural environment to produce a highly unique home both inside and out.

Since its construction, this abode has become one of the architectural drawcards of the island, with many admiring the way its unique form complements the natural landscape. Take a tour below and tell us what you think it adds to the neighbourhood!