The art of architecture is creating incredible, inspiring constructions, and then filling them to the brim with imagination. And so it is with this sleek and stunning abode, the brainchild of Lisbon’s Atelier Data LDA. Located in the Portuguese countryside, The Long White Box House cuts a fine figure against its rural surrounds, with its pristine, white façade definitely drawing the gaze of onlookers. The home’s symmetrical array of windows is what makes it truly special however, with large glass panels placed intermittently across each side of the abode, lining up with one another to allow light to flow through and bath its interior in sunshine.

To capitalise on this effect, the designers have utilised pale interior decor, with the lightest grey polished concrete combined with white walls and ceilings throughout to reflect the incoming sunlight to beautiful effect. While in the day time this home emits a serene air, with its open and expansive interior appearing calm and light, after dark it truly comes alive, as its glowing interior beams out from within those same symmetrical windows, giving off a warm, soft allure.

This home is truly special to behold, and proves that a designer need not go overboard to create something incredible. Take a tour below and see what you think!