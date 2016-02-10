The Small House with a Secret

There’s much admire about a simple, cosy home, as a small structure can still yield plenty of charm and style and, in the right location, constitute a comforting getaway from busy city living. This small house, brought to us by The Netherlands’ Boks Achitectuur, contains all those things and so much more.

Inside what appears to be a simple, country cottage, an open interior has been created, and not in the style of a loft or warehouse. The hidden secret in this dwelling is its rear wall, which has been constructed entirely of glass panels, opening the house up to its natural surrounds and inviting light to permeate every corner! The effect is quite extraordinary, with each room of the bi-level dwelling benefiting from large glass panes, some completely transparent to aid in the influx of natural light, others frosted for a sense of privacy. The interior has been decorated in eclectic style, providing a wonderful snapshot of the personality of the designers, as modern and contemporary furnishings and paired with rustic and vintage pieces.

This home is the perfect example of a dwelling of humble size brimming with unique style and plenty of personality. Take a tour below and see what jumps out at you!