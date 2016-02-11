The Pop Art Apartment with a Cool Glow

Looking for inspiration to add a modern edge to your inner-city apartment? Then looking no further than this artistic abode, that has been uniquely decorated using an array of bright colours, mirror and graphics to create a home brimming in pop art style. The product of Russia’s Apriori Design, the home has been constructed within a small 67m2 floor plan, but packs plenty of personality!

From the get-go the décor reveals a range of striking design features, from the fluoro green sofa in the living room to the feature wall decorated with a black and white graphic of San Francisco's Golden Gate bridge. Floor to ceiling panels of mirror are also used in the living room to provide a sense of visual expansion, while a compact area for cooking and dining sits close by, exuding a sleek, modern air through the use of shining white and gunmetal finishes.

The bathroom and bedroom within the apartment present a striking aesthetic shift, with the darker décor of the living, kitchen and dining spaces having been abandoned in favour of well-lit rooms of shimmering blue. The bedroom houses one of the home’s most inventive decorative treats, with the space featuring a one-of-a-kind glass mosaic wall, backlit with LED lighting, which casts a glow upon the room.

This apartment is truly one of a kind, and showcases a wonderful example of a designer taking inspiration from a strong, artistic theme and creating something unique and surprising.

Take a tour below and see what you think!