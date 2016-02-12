This Classic Russian Apartment

While various aesthetic trends are always bound to come in and out of style, when decorating a house or apartment it's sometimes best to look to the past, and emulate what's worked through the ages. This is exactly what Moscow's VV Design did when designing the apartment we're about to tour, which is decorated to perfection in a range of classic styles, forms and finishes, but still manages to maintain a sense of modern luxury.
From the outset this home is exudes a classic aesthetic, with its elegant living room housing voluminous, curved lounges upholstered in a muted palette, and facing a range of beautifully constructed, timber cabinets and shelves. Sunlight streams through the room's large windows, illuminating the space wonderfully and guiding us into the pristine dining room, which carries through the same patterned textiles as its predecessor.
The bathroom has been infused with a sense of palatial grandeur through the use of patterned wallpaper and an ornately detailed vanity, while the bedrooms exude their own, unique theme, with the master bedroom dressed in warm shades of pink and the guest room finished in a more masculine blue.
This apartment is an absolutely delight to behold, and serves as a reminder that traditional interior design can be just as enticing as more contemporary concepts. Take a tour below and see what you think!
The interior of this apartment is beautifully decorated with a range of classic furnishings that exude a stylish sense of luxury. Perched atop flowing parquetry floors is this stunning lounge setting, with its armchair and two couches dressed in subdued, patterned textiles.
Across from the lounge suite stands an array of beautifully constructed wooden cabinets and shelves used for storage and decoration. The craftsmanship evident in these pieces adds to the classic elegance within the room, as does the simple, brass chandelier hanging overhead.
The home’s dining room reveals impressive attention to detail. Checked drapes hang across an expanse of windows, made from fabric matching that of the living room lounge suite, and demonstrating the high level of thematic forethought the designer has put into this home's decor. Meanwhile, a simple, wooden table has been surrounded by an array of beautifully upholstered chairs, the backs of which are dressed in the same floral pattern as that depicted in the room’s wallpaper.
A mounted television unit also sits idly by, adding a modern edge to the classic design of the room, the entirety of which is beautifully lit, as sunshine flows through its large windows.
Adjacent to the dining room is this cosy kitchen space, once again decorated with classic finishes and furnishings. The prevalence of wooden and tiled surfaces within the room evokes an air of tradition, with the predominantly brown tones of the décor brightened by bursts of aqua blue.
The kitchen appears warm and inviting in style, with its classic design elevated by the addition of a crystal and brass light fitting hanging from the ceiling.
Moving through to the home’s bathroom and we’re met with an impressive space, decorated with an air of opulence. The intricate, floral pattern of the wallpaper evokes a sense of palatial grandeur, particularly alongside the classic sink unit and vanity. The bath tub and flooring balance the space with more understated finishes, with the each lined in plain tiles, creating a contrast against the intricacy of the wallpaper and vanity.
The bedrooms in this stunning apartment leave nothing to be desired, with this luxurious space brimming with classic elegance. A palette of pink throughout the wallpaper, drapes and bed linen warms the space, while twin bedside tables and cabinets stand sentinel in an elegant, cream hue. Parquetry of thick, timber beams creates a soothing pattern across the floor, while sunlight streams through the room’s large windows, adding to the restive and serene atmosphere within.
The guest bedroom within the home is equally as stylish as its predecessor, albeit with the pinks of the master bedroom exchanged for a raft of blue tones. The striped wallpaper and navy bed frame infuse the space with a more masculine feel, while the beautifully constructed built-in-robes and chest of drawers add the air of classic elegance so prevalent throughout this stunning abode.
