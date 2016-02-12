This Classic Russian Apartment

While various aesthetic trends are always bound to come in and out of style, when decorating a house or apartment it's sometimes best to look to the past, and emulate what's worked through the ages. This is exactly what Moscow's VV Design did when designing the apartment we're about to tour, which is decorated to perfection in a range of classic styles, forms and finishes, but still manages to maintain a sense of modern luxury.

From the outset this home is exudes a classic aesthetic, with its elegant living room housing voluminous, curved lounges upholstered in a muted palette, and facing a range of beautifully constructed, timber cabinets and shelves. Sunlight streams through the room's large windows, illuminating the space wonderfully and guiding us into the pristine dining room, which carries through the same patterned textiles as its predecessor.

The bathroom has been infused with a sense of palatial grandeur through the use of patterned wallpaper and an ornately detailed vanity, while the bedrooms exude their own, unique theme, with the master bedroom dressed in warm shades of pink and the guest room finished in a more masculine blue.

This apartment is an absolutely delight to behold, and serves as a reminder that traditional interior design can be just as enticing as more contemporary concepts. Take a tour below and see what you think!