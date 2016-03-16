How to design with glass bricks or blocks

Glass blocks or glass bricks are one of the most beautiful ways to illuminate an interior. While they were once strictly associated with architecture from the 1980s, they are increasingly used in contemporary building designs.

The resurgence in glass blocks has partially come about because of a renewed focus on environmentally sound materials. Glass blocks are made from recycled glass and are very durable and easy to clean. But their biggest drawing power is that they allow light to pour into a room without sacrificing privacy.

In the past, they often looked a little severe or utilitarian—after all, they were originally used in factories. But these days they are available in a huge variety of shapes, irregular and colours. You can even use them to create beautiful, stained glass walls. So let's get on with exploring a few practical and beautiful interiors. We will cover the aesthetic benefits of this wonderful building material and explore a few practical considerations. Enjoy!