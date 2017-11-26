A Unique Home Without Walls

Living spaces without walls is a new concept that is slowly gathering momentum, both for commercial as well as residential projects. Schools without walls between classes and homes without physical partitions between rooms is unusual but intriguing. While
wall-less schools are rooted in the idea of open learning and unrestricted spaces for children to thrive, such open spaces in homes, is still a novelty and not everyone's cup of tea.
Imagine a home where rooms are not defined by walls but by functional spaces. One can watch TV in the living room while also view what's happening in the kitchen or in the kids' playroom. During house parties, the entire house is thrown open to guests instead of being restricted to the living room or garden only! Such design sensibilities stem from the idea of fluid spaces; a philosophy of embracing all that one has to offer and personal relationship between people and their surroundings instead of only being about walls and their decoration.
The living room instantly gives a sense of what to expect in the rest of the house. Simple, casual, clean and open; the room is perfect for hosting friends over or enjoying a drink by the window all alone. The table behind the sofa has such an unusual placement, but so perfect for enjoying a quick bite when you don't want to miss that all important football match.
This is exactly the place to dive into and relax. Get hold of your favorite author's book, grab your favorite mug of coffee and enjoy the day off lazing in this cozy living room sofa.
The dining area connects the living room, kitchen and garden. Similar color themes run through all rooms making it seem like a tight unit but still so airy and fluid. One actually does not miss the walls when the decor has been planned with such precision.
Minimal decor but no less in style quotient, this kitchen exudes sophistication and elegance. Here, one can cook, serve, dine and even host friends and family. The green outdoor view is an added bonus, blending perfectly with the whites and browns indoors. The kitchen is right next to the dining area and both work well together when you need extra seating in either
rooms.
Now here's the same living room, dining area and kitchen from another angle. Isn't it lovely to see the garden at the far end, right from the this spot? The lounge bed in the living room adds an interesting element making the living room less formal and more in sync with the rest of the house. Living rooms often tend to be a whole lot different from the rest of the rooms in the house, but this open plan encourages owners to have more flexible and uniform decor throughout the house.
Utilizing an outdoor space can be really fulfilling. Use of clever multipurpose furniture and landscaping can help elevate an otherwise drab outdoor to a beautiful garden area to soak in the sun during the day and enjoying cool breeze during evenings. Even the most beautiful interiors cannot match what nature has to offer, therefore, it makes sense to use up every tiny bit of outdoor space to your advantage.
Play with different materials and textures to create interesting designs. Its easy to have a uniform outdoor tile flooring in the garden, but the addition of this stone pathway transforms it completely. If decor creativity is not your forte, then seasoned architects and landscape artists can help offer their services. They create plans customized to their clients' needs and can create unique designs that work perfectly with homeowners' own design sensibilities and practical requirements.