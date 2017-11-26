A Unique Home Without Walls

Living spaces without walls is a new concept that is slowly gathering momentum, both for commercial as well as residential projects. Schools without walls between classes and homes without physical partitions between rooms is unusual but intriguing. While wall-less schools are rooted in the idea of open learning and unrestricted spaces for children to thrive, such open spaces in homes, is still a novelty and not everyone's cup of tea.

Imagine a home where rooms are not defined by walls but by functional spaces. One can watch TV in the living room while also view what's happening in the kitchen or in the kids' playroom. During house parties, the entire house is thrown open to guests instead of being restricted to the living room or garden only! Such design sensibilities stem from the idea of fluid spaces; a philosophy of embracing all that one has to offer and personal relationship between people and their surroundings instead of only being about walls and their decoration.