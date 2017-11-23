The Contemporary Shared Apartment Of Grown Up Siblings

Like most other major metropolises in the world small apartments are a norm in Hong Kong. Shared accommodation makes a lot of sense, and when it is a brother-sister duo, it can be a great cost saving for the family! Here we look at this lovely apartment of the siblings in Sham Tseng, Hong Kong that has been converted by the designers into a 500 square feet of contemporary urban heaven. Sleek , stylish, modern and very thoughtful is how we can best describe this place. Explore with us how the designer, Chris Lam of Zip Interiors Ltd has decorated the apartment in wonderful elements keeping in mind the space constraints and creating a perfect apartment for two young working people in the city.