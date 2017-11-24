Small And Stunning Monochrome Studio Apartment In Hong Kong

There isn't much that can be done in terms of interior decor in a 270 square feet studio apartment… or can it? When there are skilled professionals at hand, sky in the limit!

We peek into this tiny studio flat in the middle of Hong Kong's busiest districts. The decorators Zip Interiors Ltd have done an excellent job of creating an upmarket comfortable smart home using the time tested ideas for small spaces in sync with perfect execution. The walls were broken down to create a single bigger room and only by use of furniture have the rooms areas been defined rather than the walls. The result is a stunning creation in black and white that is impressive and unforgettable. So come explore the apartment that's small in size but big on character and style.