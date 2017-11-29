3 Beautiful Homes Inspired By Nature

Urban lifestyles make us crave for being closer to nature. Come weekends and we wish to get away to mountains, rivers, seas and all things green and beautiful. Fresh air, chirping birds, sound of the rivers and green foliage; nature has a way of connecting with ourselves within and with our natural surroundings, bringing peace and serenity.

While it may not always be possible to wander off from the city to the greens, it is possible to bring some elements of nature to our homes. Come explore these homes that have been inspired from nature making them so unique and beautiful at the same time. These three natural design homes will certainly leave you impressed with their clever design and ingenuity. Let's have a look!