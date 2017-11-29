3 Beautiful Homes Inspired By Nature

Urban lifestyles make us crave for being closer to nature. Come weekends and we wish to get away to mountains, rivers, seas and all things green and beautiful. Fresh air, chirping birds, sound of the rivers and green foliage; nature has a way of connecting with ourselves within and with our natural surroundings, bringing peace and serenity.
While it may not always be possible to wander off from the city to the greens, it is possible to bring some elements of nature to our homes. Come explore these homes that have been inspired from nature making them so unique and beautiful at the same time. These three natural design homes will certainly leave you impressed with their clever design and ingenuity. Let's have a look!
Russian architect Dmitry Kroglyak is the brains behind this beautiful country house. While earthy browns are favored color tone in typical country houses, this one in green is a standout, yet completely at home in this lush green forest. The facade in mint green is fresh while the combination with white makes it look even more cheerful.
Some elements of the natural wood color have been included through the raised wooden patio and couple of steps at the entrance. While the color adds another interesting look, the steps are nearly indispensable in houses like these in order to keep forest dwelling animals and insects away. The wooden patio makes for an excellent sit out area under the roof for beautiful views and outdoor meals. The saddle roof in grey provides sturdy protection as the country house is prone to facing the elements of nature, be it rain, dusty winds and falling leaves from the surrounding trees.
We can now see that the house is located right next to a lake. Could there be a more idyllic location? We love that the owners have made the house that blends in gracefully with the natural surroundings, respecting the environs. The lawns around the house have been landscaped with stones and natural pathways which makes the forest seem like an extension of the gardens itself. The small pond, wooden bridge and decorative plants are all man made blend in so beautifully.
When one acquires land to build a house, it's a good idea to observe the shrubs and tress on the piece of land. Instead of clearing it all up to make it flat and ready for construction, the existing vegetation can be incorporated in the plan. The owners of this house for example, maintained the huge 25 metre all tree and planned the house around it. By doing so, they not only preserved and incorporated a beautiful natural element in their house, the tree provides great cover during those hot summer days.
Here we see that the tree is a striking feature of the backyard, providing cover to the swimming pool. By adding natural elements through stone and exposed bricks, both on the facade of the house as well as the walls in the garden, the architect has made the tree a natural part of the outdoor design. Notice the subtle brown color theme across this area!
At first glance, this house look like a typical home but with loads of green cover around it. The owners seem to love lots of greenery around and hence the use of plants at every level. The different materials seen on the facade, be it the marble, wood or cement, all have been combined beautifully to make every floor look different from the other. It helps that each floor is designed with a terrace and in different dimensions, making it look superbly uniquely shaped. But wait till you see the roof and it eclipses all these aspects!
We thought that the house was green enough, but this view from top is truly extraordinary. A natural lawn on the roof of the house may seem to be a lot of work, but the benefits may surpass all the efforts that go into it. A green cover not only adds to natural area, it provides excellent cooling inside the house. Cities across the world the waking up to the benefits of green roofs where such areas are being used to even grow variety of plants and vegetables.
Take a look at another case of a bare roof converted into a green heaven.