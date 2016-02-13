The Contemporary Countryside Manor

Do you ever dream of owning a stylish, country abode to which you could retreat at a moment's notice for a relaxing weekend with friends and family? Well for the owners of this next home, that dream has come true, all thanks to Brazil's Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos.

The commission demanded a functional house, with simple lines, practical finishes and sophisticated, modern furnishings. The result? A spectacular, sprawling dwelling with a geometric facade, reminiscent of a contemporary, country manor!

All rooms within the home benefit from expansive windows, allowing the occupants to constantly admire their rural surrounds. An open-plan lower floor beautifully combines a spacious living room decorated in contemporary style, a large, modern kitchen, and a stylish dining room of pale blue and bright orange. A second living room has also been included, this one housing a home theatre within which the family can relax in front of a film or chat over a board game.

Moving outside and we can see that one side of this amazing abode has been constructed of glass panelling, with timber and tiled decking flowing underfoot. The options for outdoor living and entertaining are just as plentiful as those of the interior, with an external kitchen and dining setting sheltered beneath the home's upper balconies, and a simple space for outdoor living resting adjacent. Beyond the decking sits a pristine swimming pool, which coolly invites refreshment or an aquatic workout, while nestled amongst the home's surrounding grassland is a sunken, timber alcove, providing yet another secluded locale to which the family can retire and relax.

This home is truly a spectacle of modern architecture and design. Take a tour below and see what you think!