An Apartment of Colour and Character

This stunning abode, located in Kiev, Ukraine, beautifully combines a classic approach to interior architecture with a raft of colourful, modern design elements, to create a home brimming with character. The brainchild of Kiev's own U-Style Design Studio, the apartment presents a series of rooms, each infused with their own unique personality through the use of striking shades, vibrant artwork and playful patterns.

From the outset the effect is lively and engaging, with the home's living room hosting a boldly coloured sofa and vibrant modern artwork. A dining setting sits adjacent, with the classic, wooden forms of its furnishings dressed up through the use of coloured and patterned upholstery, while the brilliant crimson of the kitchen glows beyond, adding another stunning shade to this home's spectrum.

In the bathroom and bedroom the apartment's decor has been kept more subdued, with softer browns, blues and yellows creating a relaxed atmosphere, more suitable for bathing and rest.

This home definitely inspires with its colourful style, as its decoration breathes new life and vitality into the classic shell of the apartment's construction. Take a look at the images below and see for yourself!