This Modern Geometric Masterpiece

This stunning home, courtesy of the creatives at Brazil's MarchettiBonetti+ Architects, presents a striking, geometric facade constructed of rendered concrete and timber slats, behind which lies a host of hidden treasures. From the outset this abode is sure to catch the eye, with its exterior appearing sleek and contemporary, combining the strength of concrete with the relative fragility of slender, timber slats. Moving through to the interior and we're met with the utmost in modern style, with living dining and kitchen areas all decorated to perfection in a range of luxurious furnishings and engaging artworks.

The home's master bedroom oozes understated opulence, with the deep tones of its wooden feature wall infusing the room with a bold sense of style, while the bathroom is dressed in fine marble and mirrored finishes for a stunning effect. Best of all in this lovely dwelling, however, is the expansive area for outdoor living, which comprises outdoor kitchen, dining and living areas with partial cover to suit all weather.

This home definitely showcases a design treat for those seeking a combination of aesthetic character and modern artistry. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!