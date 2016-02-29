A Black and White Home for Families

This lovely abode, designed by the creatives at Japan's Love Design Homes, presents a simple yet stylish modern take on a family residence. Located on the site of a former golf course, the home cuts a fine figure in black brick from the street, before transforming into an open and light dwelling once past the threshold.

High, white walls and ceilings and plenty of windows and glass doors invite light to circulate throughout the interior, to stunning effect. The flooring throughout alternates between timber panels and flowing, grey tiles, ensuring that the home's palette remains tranquil and muted, with the exception of a few sporadic splashes of colour designed to enliven the kids room.

Best of all in this home is that there is plenty of space to relax, with an indoor sun room included, to which the entire family can retire and unwind, and an expansive backyard flowing from the rear, providing a lush locale for outdoor activities.