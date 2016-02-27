A Family Apartment with a Retro Edge

Do you ever dream of an abode that truly reflects your personality and that of your family? Well Brazilian designer Iara Kilaris has achieved this goal brilliantly in this next home, filling the confines of an inner-city apartment with the character of her clients—a couple and their two daughters.

Upon entry it's apparent we're about to witness a very special design, with the chic palette and furnishings of the home's living and dining rooms beautifully illuminated, as light bounces about the spaces revealing a multitude of unique forms and finishes. One of the home's secrets is the ample use of mirrors, which amplify incoming light and create a sense of depth and spaciousness in each room. Couple that with vibrant colours and patterns and a raft of luxurious furnishings and you have an enviable dwelling.

The kitchen of the home glows in pristine white, with a vibrant burst of colour lining its walls, while the bathroom exudes confidence and elegance in a range of pale pink and white tones. The home's master bedroom appears luxurious, with plenty of mirrored panels included for a spacious feel, while the children's rooms have been decorated with a sense of playfulness and creativity, with an array of cartoon characters populating the walls.

This apartment provides plenty of inspiration for those seeking to inject a sense of style and personality into their own home. Take a look at the images below and see for yourself!