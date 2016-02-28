A Rustic and Luxurious Wooden Villa

When thinking of country architecture its easy to envision traditional structures that favour function over form and style. Not so for this incredible property, located in Brazil and designed by Espaço Gláucia Britto. Upon entry this home exudes a sense of eclectic luxury, with its aesthetic traversing the classic and contemporary, all the while staying true to its rural locale.

An open plan living and dining space are beautifully furnished with an array of luxurious pieces, while large windows border the home's interior, providing a stunning view of its country surrounds. Plenty of space has been dedicated to relaxation, although a beautiful dining setting and country-style bar have also having been constructed to accommodate lively, social occasions. The home's bedrooms reveal a cosy, relaxed charm, with the master bedroom dressed in an array of textiles for a soft and welcoming effect. Guest bedrooms have also been included throughout, such as the delightful space pictured below, which invites with its quaint wallpaper, vintage mirrors and hints of bright colour.

All in all this home is a wonder to behold, elevating the notion of country living from the ordinary to the extraordinary! Take a tour below and see for yourself!

