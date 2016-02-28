A Rustic and Luxurious Wooden Villa

When thinking of country architecture its easy to envision traditional structures that favour function over form and style. Not so for this incredible property, located in Brazil and designed by Espaço Gláucia Britto. Upon entry this home exudes a sense of eclectic luxury, with its aesthetic traversing the classic and contemporary, all the while staying true to its rural locale.
An open plan living and dining space are beautifully furnished with an array of luxurious pieces, while large windows border the home's interior, providing a stunning view of its country surrounds. Plenty of space has been dedicated to relaxation, although a beautiful dining setting and country-style bar have also having been constructed to accommodate lively, social occasions. The home's bedrooms reveal a cosy, relaxed charm, with the master bedroom dressed in an array of textiles for a soft and welcoming effect. Guest bedrooms have also been included throughout, such as the delightful space pictured below, which invites with its quaint wallpaper, vintage mirrors and hints of bright colour.
All in all this home is a wonder to behold, elevating the notion of country living from the ordinary to the extraordinary! Take a tour below and see for yourself!
The interior of this stunning abode is as striking as it is luxurious, with its high, timber walls flowing upward to create a lofty and open space, bordered by expansive windows. The rolling hills and trees of a beautiful, country vista can be seen through the windows, while sunlight streams inside to illuminate an array of luxurious furnishings, both classic and contemporary.
The home's prevailing palette of brown tones has been variously spiced up with an array of more colourful decorative pieces, such as the collection of blue and yellow vases and the gold gilt armchairs seen here.
An alternate view reveals the extent of the spacious, open design of this amazing dwelling, which has ample room to relax and unwind or interact with friends and family. Lounges of mossy green populate the space, while twin, leather coffee tables support books and decorative objects.
A sturdy shelving unit in country style lines the left hand wall, housing a small library and collection of display pieces, while in the opposite corner of the room a classic, glass-topped table and gold gilt mirror exude a sense of luxury.
Bordering the abode's extensive living space is this stunning dining setting, which oozes elegance and luxury with beneath twin ornate, crystal chandeliers. A large, vintage banquet table sits centre stage, surrounded by a simple set of contemporary chairs upholstered in light brown suede. In the distance we can see a two Asian-inspired artworks, each presenting a delicate design which adds to the elegance of the space.
Moving a little deeper into this country dwelling and we encounter this cool and casual space for entertaining. A classic, round card table has been surrounded by a raft of colourful chairs in electric blue, while a sunken bar sits opposite, dressed in timber for a true sense of rural style and history. The space is both playful and luxurious—the perfect setting for an exclusive gathering of lively friends.
The master bedroom within the home beautifully combines country style with luxurious comfort, exuding a soft and welcoming atmosphere with its range of textile finishes. A simple bed with woven bed head rests central within the space, while a fabric wall in a muted tone flows behind. Quilted bed linen and a range of classic cushions invite relaxation, while heavy, beige drapes traverse the windows for warmth and privacy.
Also included in this extraordinary property is a range of rooms for guests. This cosy space houses two single beds and is decorated to perfection with adorable decor and furnishings. Patterned, blue and white wallpaper creates a country feel within the room, while an array of small, vintage mirrors add an air of classic history. These elements have been spiced up by splashes of colour, from the bright blue of the bed heads and adjacent chair, to the vibrant pattern of the pillowcases.
If you enjoyed taking a tour of this amazing, country abode, you should also have a look at The Luxurious and Warm Log Cabin for more architectural inspiration!