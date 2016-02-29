The Brazilian Mansion with a Contemporary Sheen

This incredible mansion, located in Brazil and designed by São Leopoldo's Paulinho Peres Group, showcases a striking approach to a modern, family home. Commissioned by a young couple to house their budding family, the abode exudes plenty of contemporary style, mixed with an air of playfulness and warmth.

From the outset this home engages with a sleek facade in black, white and grey, refreshed by the green of a simple garden. Upon entry we're met with a range of forms and finishes, with black, white and silver prevailing throughout the decor, and furnishings of contemporary design populating each space.

Ample space for socialising has been included, from an expansive bar to a large, square dining setting, while the home also provides plenty of room for relaxation. The sheen of a silver chimney draws focus within the living room, which is decorated to exude a sense of modern artistry. Meanwhile the master bedroom and bathroom emit a luxurious atmosphere, with mauve silk and white marble finishing the respective spaces.

Perhaps most impressive in this amazing mansion however, is the back yard, which incorporates a glowing, crystal swimming pool within its expansive, timber deck. Bordering the bar and dining area, this space for outdoor living presents the perfect locale in which to host a lively, summer soiree!