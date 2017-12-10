15 Modern Homes That Embrace Nature

Are you looking for home architecture ideas that are modern yet have an element of nature? Then you have come to the right ideabook that presents 15 such inspirations. These houses are perfect examples of how to design a contemporary home that looks current but is still be grounded with natural elements, be it in the materials used or inclusion of nature in the overall design theme. By bringing in nature in house plans, one can not only adopt more eco-friendly lifestyle choices, nature tends to connect deeply and bring in a sense of serenity and calm.
So let's look at these fabulous houses!
The designers Grupo Constructor Rio Dorado specialize in creating rustic style houses that use natural materials. This house may look like a typical rural home in a village, but don't be fooled by the exteriors, the interiors are as comfortable as any modern home. Simple design and use of wood and stone help keep the architecture close to nature as well as honour the natural surroundings it is located in.
Another example of an all-wood house in natural finish that looks like it is right out of a picture postcard. Idyllic surroundings and efforts made to create and maintain a small garden front go a long way to help bring in an ambiance of complete calm and relaxation.
The stone platform in this country cottage serves dual purpose of providing a sturdy foundation as well as providing a barrier for rodents, insects and even small animals from entering the house. Again, use of clad stone roof is perfect in this kind of surroundings protecting from the elements of nature and also being low maintenance.
We love the use of exposed bricks and stones in this modern country style house. The red tile roof adds to the rustic look while the sleek glass windows contrast beautifully against the pastoral backdrop. The huge grass cover all around the house is such a bonus! Could there be more relaxed surroundings to soak in the nature?
Extremely simple and no-fuss exteriors of this wooden building, present an easy going picture of a house. However the use of finished wood instead of natural one, lends a modern style to the architecture making it very unique indeed.
Instead of a regular porch, the designers have created an open space that blends the indoors and outdoors amazingly well. The partition is created by use of long thick outdoor curtains. These curtains not only provide fluidity to the space enabling extension of the veranda, they help filter natural light into the house.
Now this is not a common concept but a house on wheels could be the next big thing. With crowded cities full to the brim, flexible housing could be the answer to urban shelter problems. These houses are designed with minimal decor and simple construction, sometimes with a used ship containers, allowing shelter in low budget.
This is a tiny house but with a unique roof, the designers were able to create a head turner in this locality! The indented roofs are perfect to install solar energy panels for sustainable energy needs of the house.
If minimalism is on your mind, this simple home design ought be be on your list of ideas. The design is straight forward with plain windows and no other add on details to confuse the eyes. The rectangular shape makes good use of the space available. Even in its simplicity, the house is an eye catcher, thanks to the unique grey exterior tiles.
Beige color tone never goes out of fashion, be it for indoor walls or for the exteriors of the house. The color on this house facade keeps things simple and elegant creating a picture of that sweet little home.
Another box shaped house that's full of comfort and convenience. Less ornate house fit well into natural surroundings beautifully making natural elements the focus rather than man made ones. We love simple the wooden patio near the pool and lounge chairs that allow a lovely day in the sun. The green cover has been left open for a natural ground instead of covering it all up with the wooden planks.
The house exudes all things simple and relaxed. The use of cream colored walls with antique wooden roof is a classic combination that one can't ever go wrong with!
It's a great idea to blend in different styles of materials. Using wood (finished or unfinished) with state-of-the-art glass and fibre exteriors can produce interesting visual effects. By incorporating both, you can have the best of both worlds, modern convenience with touch of earthiness.
Who doesn't like to holiday in a resort? While travelling has its own joys, it is possible to create resort like feel in your own home. A rustic style resort look has been created in this house with its canopy style complete with supporting poles and lounge chairs in the sit out area. The simple house in box construction makes complete use of the natural surroundings for the best views and ambiance.
It is impossible to miss this stunning house in black that incorporates nature in interesting ways. The wood exteriors were painted in black that not only create a unique look, it helps protect the wood from deteriorating facing elements of nature. The house is constructed on a raised platform and the glimpse of the stones below add an interesting rustic element.