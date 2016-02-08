How can I colour up my life?

Colour is the spice of life. It energises, calms and adds zest and variety to our lives. Colour is the very essence of life. But while we may instinctually know the power of colour, our homes are often dominated by monochromatic colour schemes. This is of course for a very good reason. Vast expanses of a very strong colour can be very tiring to live with year after year. This doesn't mean our lives should be devoid of colour however—in fact, a subtle colour is a great base on which to build a great kaleidoscope of colours in the home.
Whatever your favourite colour, a good revamp of your home's colour scheme or a bold injection of fresh colour will help you usher in a new phase of life. Perhaps this new phase will be one filled with more warmth, energy or perhaps that relaxation you have been craving.
Here at homify, we believe there are lots of easy ways you can colour up your life. None of these ideas require buying new furniture or repainting the walls. This is all about how to have fun adding accents and employing decorative accessories that are easy on the wallet. So let's get started on colouring up our lives.
Curtains are perhaps one of the cheapest and easiest of ways to add a fresh jolt of colour to your home. The wonderful thing is that they can be changed according to the seasons. Don't hesitate to choose be a little adventurous in the colour choice. As seen here, a relatively muted colour scheme can handle an ultra vibrant green curtain. To balance out the effect, consider mixing and matching different bright patterns. Sheer curtains are a great way to explore saturated colours without making the decor look too heavy.
A humble cushion can have a powerful effect on the home. A few, bright new, cushion covers can make an old sofa appear new, bring out the vibrancy of a set of curtains or just add a little, more lush comfort to your home. Don't forget that cushion fabrics can also be used to accentuate the existing themes in the home. As they are quite small, you can often get away with quite busy or strong ethnic patterns that might seem a little too much in other parts of the home.
As mentioned earlier, a dazzling or highly adventurous colour scheme can get a little old after a while. But when these same colour choices are confined within the frame of a piece of artwork, they are often less overbearing.
But a boldly-coloured piece of artwork will still need to work within the larger colour scheme of the room. Find a way to link a vivid detail or dominant colour in the art to other elements in the room. In this colourful dining area, the blues in the painting work well against the grey wall, while the small, pink details in the flowers are reflected in the pink rug.
An LED lamp with a colour cast is perhaps one of the most flexible ways to colour up your life. This interesting bedroom has been set up with a variety of colour therapy settings. It's a great way to adapt the room to suit no matter what the mood. But if you find this a little too strong, a great alternative is to furnish your lamps and smaller lights with coloured bulbs. This can be a great way to layer the light and add more interest to the colour scheme.
We just love the little zing of bold, little accessories like bright little ceramics, glassware and trinkets. They don't overwhelm and there are just so many small and cute colourful things around that you can be decidedly adventurous. For inspiration, have a look at this interior with its ceramic wall art, bright pink vase and yellow candlestick.
Finally, we come to one of the most common colours missing in modern day life—and that is green! Big city life has left many of us bereft of lush, green spaces. Flowers, pot plants and wall gardens are all lovely ways to green up our life. Best of all, these have the potential to change according to the seasons for an ever-changing kaleidoscope of colour.
If you are interested in colour schemes, you will love this Ideabook Ways to make your room beautiful and burst with colour.