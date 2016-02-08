How can I colour up my life?

Colour is the spice of life. It energises, calms and adds zest and variety to our lives. Colour is the very essence of life. But while we may instinctually know the power of colour, our homes are often dominated by monochromatic colour schemes. This is of course for a very good reason. Vast expanses of a very strong colour can be very tiring to live with year after year. This doesn't mean our lives should be devoid of colour however—in fact, a subtle colour is a great base on which to build a great kaleidoscope of colours in the home.

Whatever your favourite colour, a good revamp of your home's colour scheme or a bold injection of fresh colour will help you usher in a new phase of life. Perhaps this new phase will be one filled with more warmth, energy or perhaps that relaxation you have been craving.

Here at homify, we believe there are lots of easy ways you can colour up your life. None of these ideas require buying new furniture or repainting the walls. This is all about how to have fun adding accents and employing decorative accessories that are easy on the wallet. So let's get started on colouring up our lives.