How to create a simple rustic home?

A simple rustic home has timeless appeal. It is earthy, seriously comfortable and centred on the simple necessities of life. This is a look for those times when we just want to withdraw from the world and indulge in a private cocoon of homely comfort.

But this doesn't mean a rustic home needs to be old-fashioned. A rustic decor is a flexible look that can be found in shabby chic, vintage, Scandinavian and eclectic decors. Perhaps the reason for its widespread appeal is that homely comfort never really goes out of style.

Here at homify we have explored a huge variety of rustic interiors and pared it right down to a few universal basics. So weather you are interested in a contemporary rustic look or something veering on the end of shabby chic, we're sure you'll find something here to help you create a simple, rustic home to suit. Come on a tour to explore a few options and learn a little more.