How to use the empty corners in an apartment

The empty corners of an apartment are easily the most neglected parts of most homes. This is largely because these strange and awkward little spaces are the trickiest parts of the home to design. They can be hard to reach, far from the natural traffic zones of our homes and corners are often blocked by larger pieces of furniture.

Despite all this, empty corners are a valuable resource that should never be overlooked. Even the tiniest bit of floor and wall space can be transformed into a valuable and even beautiful little part of your home. This is particularly true for those with small apartments. When you are short of valuable floor space, even the smart use of a corner wall can have a transformative effect on your home.

So how can we best use the empty corners in an apartment? Come with us to explore a few ideas; from small storage solutions, to wonderful display ideas and cosy little nooks for one. Get ready to be inspired!