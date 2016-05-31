How to arrange furniture in a tiny one-room apartment

It's funny how the prospect of a new life in an empty loft or studio apartment feels sort of glamorous and exciting at first. But once you start moving in, there will be nothing glamorous about the cringe-worthy experience of having visitors coming over to check out your new pad when there's nowhere for them to sit—um, except the edge of your bed!

But here at homify, we truly believe that even the tiniest one-room apartment can be fully functional with separate zones and a decent amount of privacy. This is not about buying tricky little storage cabinets. This is about the big stuff—your furniture layout.

Now we will assume that you want to create as many separate zones as possible without feeling too closed in. As usual, we will add as many little tips and tricks to help along the way. Come explore a few beautiful little apartments to see what we mean. Enjoy!