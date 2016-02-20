How house forms and shapes affect our subconscious

Some of us may remember being a child and entering a room so huge we felt a visceral thrill. That fear, awe or desire to run through the space—and probably in our socks so we could slide on that awesome slippery floor—was purely instinctual. It was a sensation so distinct from how we felt in the smaller, more familiar spaces of our little lives.

As we inevitably grow older, we pass through these spaces distracted by inner thoughts and grow so familiar with any number of sophisticated spaces, that we often lose our ability to feel the power of architectural spaces so purely and instinctually. But that doesn't mean that we can't still appreciate the pure power of space. However often we think about it, the shape and form of the spaces we inhabit are still working away, affecting our subconscious.

Today at homify, we will explore the way house forms and shapes affect us. This isn't of course a purely conceptual exploration. We will understand this by covering a few properties and seeing how they might help us understand a few ideas about the shapes of our homes.