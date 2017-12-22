12 Simple Tricks For A Sensational Home

Are you at a point where you have that urge to make some changes in your home decor? Is the wall color fading away or the furniture too dated or just the way things are arranged is not right? To top it all, do these changes required heavy expenses and time investment? If you are not in the mood to spend, we are here to share 12 simple tricks that will help uplift the look of your home interiors. Pocket friendly and easy to implement, these ideas help settle that craving for something new, yet doable! Let's explore them one by one.
Natural light can do wonders to your interiors. Are there any windows and doors that have been ignored for too long? Remove those heavy curtains and shades and lighten them up. Take an example of this tiny kitchen. If not for the light form the single window, this space would have looked so unappealing. Natural light makes spaces look bigger than they actually are and more refreshing too.
While we are still in the kitchen, how about a fresh new look for that kitchen table in the corner? Just change the surface top and you have a whole new furniture piece to adorn the room. A tiny matching floating shelf along is a great idea to create a distinct look. Choose either an earthy wooden finish like in this picture or a bright neon color for some quirkiness.
Stairs are used most often and tend to wear out faster than others. Even then, we somehow ignore this essential part of the house. It is time to coat a brand new paint on those beautiful rails. How about a classic white or a more passionate tone like deep red or bright and chirpy yellow for an all new improved look?
If you have a monochrome or an all white bathroom, a tiny speck of color can make a world of difference. There are so many possibilities; maybe a new flower vase with colorful flowers, a new carpet/ doormat, new shower curtain or changing some part of the ceramic ware, either a row of tiles or any other part of the bathroom fittings! These are all simple and potent tricks.
Wardrobe can be re-energized by adding new color or shelves. With wood, it is easy to change the brown tone with a simple new coat of finishing and varnish. This will not only refresh the wood, it will make the cupboards look brand new. Adding new shelves can also help achieve our goal.
With newer technology, our home appliances are looking way better than what they used to a decade back. But its not always feasible to invest in latest sleek models for more eye candy. However, disguising is an effective and economical way to make decor alterations in the house. You can cover the radiator or the air conditioner in customized wood covers like this one or paint them for a new look.
No time and money for changing the sofa completely? How about just adding new base? This modern sofa is a great example of how the metal base was added for a subtle effect in the living room. So simple yet impressive, don't you think so?
If you are fortunate to have a fireplace in your home, give it some more love. It's time to jazz it up with colorful accessories like an impressive mirror on top, colorful rug in the front and some DIY art work on the fireplace frame for more effect.
Not all floor changes are heavy on the pocket. You may choose to add another layer on top of the existing one (which will take less time) or just make changes in some parts like corner sections, instead of changing the entire floor.
Shelves not only add storage space, they help fill up blank walls too. Choices in wall shelves are innumerable and there's a lot to choose from within your budget and according to your existing room decor style. From minimalist to ornate, shelves are easy to install and add instant beauty to the room.
It doesn't cost a lot to make changes in the bathroom decor, really! Install a new wall shelf for filling up free space or change the lighting fixtures for brand new look (think of those mood lights in different colors even). If you can, maybe its time to add new glass door for the shower cubicle or how about that latest shower head with LED light and wifi music options?
Blackboards need not be restricted to classrooms or kids' room. It's a trendy way to add some country flavour in your home. Blackboards are cheap and can be added to kitchens, lobby or even living rooms. Its great way to add your own personal touch to the interiors.