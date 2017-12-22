Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 Simple Tricks For A Sensational Home

Sheetal Bhandari Sheetal Bhandari
kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Rustic style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Are you at a point where you have that urge to make some changes in your home decor? Is the wall color fading away or the furniture too dated or just the way things are arranged is not right? To top it all, do these changes required heavy expenses and time investment? If you are not in the mood to spend, we are here to share 12 simple tricks that will help  uplift the look of your home interiors. Pocket friendly and easy to implement, these ideas help settle that craving for something new, yet doable! Let's explore them one by one.

1. Let in the light

Aqua Marine Turquoise Glass Metro Tile Kitchen Splash Back homify Walls & flooringTiles Tiles Turquoise
homify

Aqua Marine Turquoise Glass Metro Tile Kitchen Splash Back

homify
homify
homify

Natural light can do wonders to your interiors. Are there any windows and doors that have been ignored for too long? Remove those heavy curtains and shades and lighten them up. Take an example of this tiny kitchen. If not for the light form the single window, this space would have looked so unappealing. Natural light makes spaces look bigger than they actually are and more refreshing too.

2. Update the table top

Worktop - Maple, Barcnrest Barcnrest KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood
Barcnrest

Worktop—Maple

Barcnrest
Barcnrest
Barcnrest

While we are still in the kitchen, how about a fresh new look for that kitchen table in the corner? Just change the surface top and you have a whole new furniture piece to adorn the room. A tiny matching floating shelf along is a great idea to create a distinct look. Choose either an earthy wooden finish like in this picture or a bright neon color for some quirkiness.

3. New stair colors anyone?

Under Stairs Storage, buss buss Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
buss

Under Stairs Storage

buss
buss
buss

Stairs are used most often and tend to wear out faster than others. Even then, we somehow ignore this essential part of the house. It is time to coat a brand new paint on those beautiful rails. How about a classic white or a more passionate tone like deep red or bright and chirpy yellow for an all new improved look?

4. Some color in the bathroom

White Metro 20x10 Tiles Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringTiles metro,brick,tiles,tile,tiling,subway,underground,white,ceramic,bathroom,sink,splashback
Walls and Floors Ltd

White Metro 20x10 Tiles

Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd

If you have a monochrome or an all white bathroom, a tiny speck of color can make a world of difference. There are so many possibilities; maybe a new flower vase with colorful flowers, a new carpet/ doormat, new shower curtain or changing some part of the ceramic ware, either a row of tiles or any other part of the bathroom fittings! These are all simple and potent tricks.

5. Wardrobe changes

Built in Hinged Door Corner Wardrobe Bravo London Ltd Modern style bedroom
Bravo London Ltd

Built in Hinged Door Corner Wardrobe

Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd

Wardrobe can be re-energized by adding new color or shelves. With wood, it is easy to change the brown tone with a simple new coat of finishing and varnish. This will not only refresh the wood, it will make the cupboards look brand new. Adding new shelves can also help achieve our goal.

6. Disguise applicances

cover for AC homify Classic style houses
homify

cover for AC

homify
homify
homify

With newer technology, our home appliances are looking way better than what they used to a decade back. But its not always feasible to invest in latest sleek models for more eye candy. However, disguising is an effective and economical way to make decor alterations in the house. You can cover the radiator or the air conditioner in customized wood covers like this one or paint them for a new look.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Replace that old sofa base

Apartament w Sopocie, DoMilimetra DoMilimetra Modern living room
DoMilimetra

DoMilimetra
DoMilimetra
DoMilimetra

No time and money for changing the sofa completely? How about just adding new base? This modern sofa is a great example of how the metal base was added for a subtle effect in the living room. So simple yet impressive, don't you think so?

9. Accessorize the fireplace

Fireplace Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Eclectic style bedroom
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Fireplace

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

If you are fortunate to have a fireplace in your home, give it some more love. It's time to jazz it up with colorful accessories like an impressive mirror on top, colorful rug in the front and some DIY art work on the fireplace frame for more effect.

10. Quick floor change

kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Rustic style kitchen
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR

kitchen ​custom-made

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

Not all floor changes are heavy on the pocket. You may choose to add another layer on top of the existing one (which will take less time) or just make changes in some parts like corner sections, instead of changing the entire floor.

11. New shelves

EDWARDIAN BRACKET · 4 INCH · Yester Home HouseholdHomewares
Yester Home

EDWARDIAN BRACKET · 4 INCH ·

Yester Home
Yester Home
Yester Home

Shelves not only add storage space, they help fill up blank walls too. Choices in wall shelves are innumerable and there's a lot to choose from within your budget and according to your existing room decor style. From minimalist to ornate, shelves are easy to install and add instant beauty to the room.

12. Bathroom makeover

Create a Steam Shower with Nordic and Mr Steam Nordic Saunas and Steam Modern bathroom
Nordic Saunas and Steam

Create a Steam Shower with Nordic and Mr Steam

Nordic Saunas and Steam
Nordic Saunas and Steam
Nordic Saunas and Steam

It doesn't cost a lot to make changes in the bathroom decor, really! Install a new wall shelf for filling up free space or change the lighting fixtures for brand new look (think of those mood lights in different colors even). If you can, maybe its time to add new glass door for the shower cubicle or how about that latest shower head with LED light and wifi music options?

8. Blackboard beauty

Blackboard Pixers Modern kitchen wallpaper,wall mural,blackboard,chalk
Pixers

Blackboard

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Blackboards need not be restricted to classrooms or kids' room. It's a trendy way to add some country flavour in your home. Blackboards are cheap and can be added to kitchens, lobby or even living rooms. Its great way to add your own personal touch to the interiors.

12 Ideas To Decorate A Small Living Room

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks