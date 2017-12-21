12 Ideas To Decorate A Small Living Room

Homes come in all shapes and sizes. Though floor space is a big aspect, not everyone lives in a big house. Infact, in cities, homes are getting more compact even. Small homes can be done up just as brilliantly as big homes and today our book ideas is here to present 12 beautiful examples of small living rooms in such homes. Decorating a small living room does have some rules though;

-Never over clutter the room

-Try to have open plans incorporating multiple room together to enable more open space.

-Neutral color almost always work best

-Pay attention to lighting

-Reflecting surfaces add to visual space, like mirrors

Small homes have great advantages, so go all out and make your tiny home the perfect home you dreamed of!