How to create storage under the roof

One of the biggest problems with houses and apartments is the lack of storage. Almost everyone has an issue with storing their domestic miscellany at some point or another, leading to a range of hopeful solutions and ways to reorganise one’s home. Today on homify we are taking a look at how you can utilise your roof space to combat some of the most frustrating issues: a lack of storage space.
Many dwellings have ample room above their main living areas, which hovers overhead unused and neglected. These attic areas can be refreshed and renovated o provide abundant storage to declutter your abode, or even provide an extra living space. If you choose to add an extra bedroom of living space, be sure to contact a professional in order to get the correct building regulations and rules. As a guide, you generally want a minimum head height of 2.4 metres in at least 60 percent of the floor area. This allows occupants to stand up and move freely within the space, without ducking or feeling awkward. Furthermore, in order to create a safe and functional area, you should ensure a good volume of natural light, appropriate ventilation, insulation and good waterproofing.
Additionally, depending on the size of your roof, you will undoubtedly want to consider what you have to store, and how you intend to store it. Below we have collated a series of different options we believe are a great way to get you started and begin thinking about a new and invigorated under roof space. Check out the examples, and take a look at some stylish and sophisticated images that are sure to inspire and motivate.
First up we are looking at one type of cupboard that will help you maximise your space, while maintaining easy accessibility. Essentially this style of cupboard is one built right up to the roof line. This helps maximise space and can look fabulous for loft areas that are small or compact. There are many different ways you can install a flap tile height cupboards, but the most common is for robes and cupboards. They incorporate the angle of the roof, and look truly fantastic.
This example is a brilliant illustration of what can be achieved in a loft space with a flap tile height cupboard. Functioning as a wall in its own right, this not only looks great but works effectively and functionally.
Here we have tilt cupboard doors. If you don’t know what these are, they are cupboard doors that open easily upwards, tilting towards the ceiling, allowing easy viewing of the interior cabinet or container. Essentially, the parallel lift-up cupboard is a tilting hinge that allows the door to lift up rather than sideways. They come in many different styles and designs, but work particularly well in smaller or compact spaces.
Advantages: Practicality. These cupboard doors are highly versatile, and work beautifully if they are used in an area that is compact with limited space to open cupboards sideways. They are also easy to open. The construction of the hinge means that these doors are extremely light to open, even though they are tilting upwards, this is perfect for children or the elderly.
Disadvantages: These doors work best when fitted to new joinery that has been custom built for the purpose, so it is often tricky to retrofit a flap tile or tilt hinge to a vintage piece of furniture, or an old cupboard system. Additionally, they are slightly more expensive than traditional hinges, owning to their developed technology and design.
Similar to the customised robes, bespoke shelving is also another important consideration when decorating your roof space to provide storage to the rest of your home. Shelving can come in many different forms, but the most common is a bookshelf style item that offers simple areas to rest numerous items and domestic ornamentation.
The best thing about shelving is that it can generally be made to fit any space, no matter how awkward or small. However, you will want to ensure you consult the appropriate professionals to get a sleek and stylish end result.
For many, the attic space or roof space is an ideal area to keep seasonal clothing when not in use. Attic conversions take many forms and if you decide to transform your space into a bedroom, you will want to ensure you install sufficient storage and wardrobes.
As most robes are built in standard sizes for the typical bedroom, you will probably want to have something customised to fit the angle of your roof. Unless you are a DIY master, with a range of carpentry skills, you will probably want to consult a professional to ensure you get a design that is functional and well-made.
If you are working with a particularly compact space and want to avoid doors and cupboards altogether, take a look at the clothes rail. A rail or rack allows you the flexibility of maximum storage without having to go to the trouble of installing cupboards, contracting carpenters, or spending much money. Depending on the size of your attic or roof space, a clothes rail can be extremely handy, and offer a huge amount of versatility.
There are also plenty of advantages to installing a clothes rail or ack. Firstly, they are fairly simple to install, and even a DIY beginner can usually install one with little difficulty. Secondly, they are inexpensive. Far less trouble and cost than installing built-in cupboards, a rail can act efficiently and practically, while saving you money.
When it comes to picking storage and seating options for your roof space, they are countless styles and designs to choose from. As the new under roof space is generally going to be fairly small, you will want to maximise your storage, and ensure it serves as many functions as possible. Enter the storage/seating combination.
Why settle for simply storage spaces that offer nothing more than a place to keep linen and other household miscellany? Bench seats and window seats are the ideal solution. Choose pieces of furniture or built-in joinery that comes with drawers underneath, or a gas assisted trunk style lid. This will provide an easy place to declutter your home, while allowing individuals a place to sit and relax.
Inbuilt drawers can be one of the most effective ways to create storage within your roof space. Sleek, stylish, and effortlessly hidden, drawers offer a host of possibilities and options. Generally most roof spaces are underneath pitched or gable roofs. This means that the area is essentially a triangle, with the small nooks where skirting board would be taken up by angled wall and roof. You can fashion faux walls from this space, creating a space that is more homely and similar to your other living spaces. Within these walls is the ideal area to add some drawers, making the most of an awkward crevice and providing ample storage for all manner of household accoutrements.
