How to create storage under the roof

One of the biggest problems with houses and apartments is the lack of storage. Almost everyone has an issue with storing their domestic miscellany at some point or another, leading to a range of hopeful solutions and ways to reorganise one’s home. Today on homify we are taking a look at how you can utilise your roof space to combat some of the most frustrating issues: a lack of storage space.

Many dwellings have ample room above their main living areas, which hovers overhead unused and neglected. These attic areas can be refreshed and renovated o provide abundant storage to declutter your abode, or even provide an extra living space. If you choose to add an extra bedroom of living space, be sure to contact a professional in order to get the correct building regulations and rules. As a guide, you generally want a minimum head height of 2.4 metres in at least 60 percent of the floor area. This allows occupants to stand up and move freely within the space, without ducking or feeling awkward. Furthermore, in order to create a safe and functional area, you should ensure a good volume of natural light, appropriate ventilation, insulation and good waterproofing.

Additionally, depending on the size of your roof, you will undoubtedly want to consider what you have to store, and how you intend to store it. Below we have collated a series of different options we believe are a great way to get you started and begin thinking about a new and invigorated under roof space. Check out the examples, and take a look at some stylish and sophisticated images that are sure to inspire and motivate.