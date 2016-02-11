Fight household mould in 5 easy (and natural) steps!

Mould and mildew is undoubtedly the dreaded scourge of any house or apartment, the blight and bane of a clean dwelling, and something that most individuals will have to deal with at some point in their lives. Mould is prevalent in damp conditions, so bathrooms, basements, and kitchens are usually most at risk. Often removing mould is at the lowest point on a house ‘to-do’ list. It is a fungus that smells, fells like slime, and omits a foul and musty odour. As mould is a living thing, it will continue to grow throughout your home, until it is removed. Therefore, the best way to preserve your indoor spaces is to clean it away as soon as possible.

But how does one remove such a slimy heap of living goo? Here at homify we have done a little research and present to you today five each steps that are sure to refresh your home, and banish any sneaky residual mould spores. Check out the handy tips below, and start your spring clean early this year. Wage war on those slimy spores, and battle the mould, mildew and muck with natural and eco-friendly solutions.