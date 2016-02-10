6 ways to achieve a healthier home

For most of us, our home is where we spend most of our time. During a normal day, many will spend their time busy at work, however, it is our dwellings that we come home to at night. They are places in which we feel safe, and a private area to rest, refresh and rejuvenate. Since most of us spend a large percentage of our lives indoors, it is definitely worth thinking about the quality of the air and atmosphere within our house or apartment. Interior air pollutants can create allergies, respiratory problems, and a host of other possible associated health conditions. Toxic chemicals are everywhere in the environment, and avoiding them entirely is almost impossible. Lead, pesticides, and other harsh chemicals are among the most common, in the worst cases leading to central nervous system damage, behavioural issues, asthma, cancer, and more. Luckily there is a range of different ways we can reduce the impact of these chemicals and exposure within our homes.

Today on homify we have a few helpful hints that you can employ to reduce the impact of toxic pollutants and aggravating sensitivities within your household. Simple solutions such as getting the dust under control, having your home tested for chemicals, and filtering tap water can drastically improve the ambience and health of your home and its occupants. Read on to learn more!