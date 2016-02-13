Easy ways to attract wildlife into your garden

Our gardens are often our sanctuaries. They are spaces where we can remove ourselves from the confines of four walls, breathe a little fresh air, soak up some sun, and generally escape in order to reinvigorate and relax. Cities have essentially become concrete urban jungles, and as our living spaces are slowly taken over by skyscrapers and colossal structures, individuals are looking to their gardens as havens and refuges. One of the nicest elements of having your own outdoor area or garden is being able to witness nature and wildlife. With the onset of globalisation and an increasing urban sprawl in almost all major and minor cities, wildlife is often threatened and reduced. As a garden owner, you hold in your hands a piece of earth that can be tended and cared for, enhancing the ecosystem, and re-energising the environment.

So today on homify we are going to look at some practical ways you can create a garden that nourishes the delicate ecology and environment that surrounds us. By encouraging birds, bees, and other native fauna, you can easily improve your outdoor space, while boosting wildlife that enhances and enriches the area. If you would like to check out some handy tips and tricks, take a gander at the following stylish examples and demonstrations below.