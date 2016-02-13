Easy ways to attract wildlife into your garden

Our gardens are often our sanctuaries. They are spaces where we can remove ourselves from the confines of four walls, breathe a little fresh air, soak up some sun, and generally escape in order to reinvigorate and relax. Cities have essentially become concrete urban jungles, and as our living spaces are slowly taken over by skyscrapers and colossal structures, individuals are looking to their gardens as havens and refuges. One of the nicest elements of having your own outdoor area or garden is being able to witness nature and wildlife. With the onset of globalisation and an increasing urban sprawl in almost all major and minor cities, wildlife is often threatened and reduced. As a garden owner, you hold in your hands a piece of earth that can be tended and cared for, enhancing the ecosystem, and re-energising the environment.
So today on homify we are going to look at some practical ways you can create a garden that nourishes the delicate ecology and environment that surrounds us. By encouraging birds, bees, and other native fauna, you can easily improve your outdoor space, while boosting wildlife that enhances and enriches the area. If you would like to check out some handy tips and tricks, take a gander at the following stylish examples and demonstrations below.
In Hong Kong there are a variety of different fauna that can be wonderful to learn about and discover. If you are lucky enough to live in a spacious home in the Hong Kong countryside, you will come to see many interesting and unique creatures. As Hong Kong is hilly and mountainous, only 25% of the territory is developed, with 75% considered countryside, and 40% of that protected nature reserves. Animals such as the leopard cat, river otter, Noctule bat, small Indian civet, and rhesus macaque monkey are common and seen regularly throughout Hong Kong. In addition, there are a huge number of migratory birds that stopover due to the geographical location of the city.
A popular habitat for many different types of wildlife is old and rustic timber. Rotting wood attracts small creatures, and act as a perfect place for them to hibernate, live, or raise young.
Probably one of the most obvious ways to encourage animals and wildlife into your garden space is with feeders. Bird feeders are the most popular and easiest ways to introduce more birds into your outdoor area. They are a win-win situation where you get to enjoy the bird company, and they get a good feed. Items such as apples and stone fruits work particularly well, or you can also purchase specific seed balls from the supermarket.
In this example we see a very chic bird feeder that is minimal, yet maximally effective. Simply hook the fruit or food, and then place on a low laying branch for birds to come and steal a nibble. Note: if you have cats, dogs or any other small animals, be sure to place the feeder high enough to prevent any unfortunate incidents.
One step up from bird feeders are bird boxes. These boxes allow birds to not only feed within your garden but also seek refuge from weather and even make a nest. The best way to add bird boxes to your garden is to look at the type of birds that reside in your local area. Different boxes will suit different birds and it is important you get the correct size and style.
The bird box in this example is one that affixes directly to the wall of a building. This is a popular style ad will suit certain small birds. There are also certain varieties that prefer a more communal style of box, or one that is located in dense shrubbery.
Forget manicured gardens, it is time to let the garden grow! Leave perfection behind and instead choose to allow the natural vegetation to do its own thing. Leaf piles are perfect for frogs, toads, newts, and many of the other 6000+ insects that live in Hong Kong.
By preserving any old walls or sheds on your property you can help to bring a little of the natural environment back into your garden. Old buildings are especially great for housing fauna. Spaces beneath roof tiles can be used as a nesting location for birds, while holds in bricks can be used by bees.
Be sure to consult a professional if you have an old building in order to test its structural integrity, and ensure it is safe for children and adults alike.
Building a pond is one of the best ways to introduce a range of birds into your garden. Water is a beautiful element to work with in an outdoor space and can contribute hugely to the overall calming and pleasant aesthetic of a space. Within a pond you can add koi fish and water plants that will help to ensure you don’t accidently host any nasty insects such as mosquitos.
Within Hong Kong there is also a large population of amphibians such as frogs. The Romer’s tree frog enjoys lush forest areas as well as bodies of water. Encourage this creature with thick vegetation and of course, a pond!
Do you love the sweet scent of freshly opened flowers and blooms in the garden? If the answer is yes, then you will want to consider planting some pollen-rich plants. Bees are a vital part of the natural ecosystem of a garden, and indeed vital to the healthy functioning of our earth. By providing flowers and colourful blooms you will ensure they have something to pollenate, thus increasing the general ambience and aura of your garden. As well as encouraging bees, pollen-rich plants will also invite a host of gorgeous butterflies into your outdoor sanctuary.
Plants such as lilies, passion flower vines, bougainvilleas, pink trumpet vines, and heliconias are some simple suggestions that look gorgeous and are very popular with a host of local fauna.
We hope that inspired you to include wildlife within your exterior garden space!