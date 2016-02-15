If you are considering how to separate spaces at home without building walls, a brief look at the Japanese approach to open-plan living is a good place to start.

Japanese architecture has been embracing open-plan living for centuries. In a traditional home, great value is placed on the organic flow between living spaces. The idea is that a place should be whittled down to its central essence. This means that traditional and even contemporary Japanese homes often lack non-essential inner walls. To delineate separate living areas, the central living spaces are often transformed throughout the day by the use of wooden sliding doors.

At the same time, careful consideration is placed on the transition points in the design. An entrance or transition point is often designed with the slightest shift in the floor. This is to help the inhabitants acknowledge that shifting from one task to another requires a shift in mindset. This is just one of the beautiful approaches that may help guide us through the process of separating their living spaces without adding walls.

To learn more, come with us to explore a few options.