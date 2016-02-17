Create a bathroom inside your bedroom!

The humble household bathroom has risen in status over the centuries, from outhouses that make us shudder, to communal bathhouses, tubs inside our living rooms and finally, thankfully to a separate room called the modern, home bathroom. And let's not forget the over-the-top glamorous bathhouses of royal residences. But it's the simple, rustic picture of a bathtub right in your bedroom that appeals to us here at homify. It mixes a little bit of royal decadence with a whole lot of romance. We can just see images of a rustic French chalet, a bubble bath and uh, handsome, helpful attendant topping up the bathtub with steaming water…

But back down to earth, it's a very real fact that most ensuite bathrooms lack a bathtub because there is just too little space. If you consider that there's arguably more floor space in most master bedrooms, installing a free standing tub in the bedroom is actually quite a practical choice.

To add to the romance, we now have the conveniences of modern plumbing and a better standard of living. So unfortunately, the attendant needs to go, but you can get your own accessories sorted. So let's get on with exploring a few options and explore a short guide on how to create a bathroom in your bedroom. Enjoy!