How to choose the right dining table?

The right dining table is the perfect size, height and shape to suit your living space. Choosing the right table sounds easy right? But it can be hard to estimate the space needed for chairs and common walkways when you are working with an open plan layout. If a room is small, it can be even trickier to make best use the available space without creating a boxed in dining area.

But the most important consideration for many people is how to choose a dining table that will create a harmonious atmosphere over a good meal. The right dining table has the power to bring people together and quite literally shape our relationships. There are countless set designers that have used this to illustrate stories of family conflict through impressive dining tables so long the actors can barely hear each other!

So come with us on a tour of a few beautiful dining areas to explore the options. We will cover the measurements, size issues and the best shape to suit your space. So if you need a new dining table, here you go!