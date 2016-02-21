How to pick the right sofa?

Few pieces of furniture can make people drool like a great sofa. Other furniture may be beautiful to look at, but a great sofa will become an integral part of your home life. Depending on your style, the right sofa might be a place to sprawl about while watching movies, snuggle with loved ones or perhaps something tough enough to survive the ravages of little children. It may even be a stylish centrepiece in the hallway.

In contrast, a bad or unsuitable sofa is often the source of chronic complaints. Sofas and longue suites are generally fairly expensive so once we choose a sofa, good or bad, we tend to stick with it for a while.

There are a few common mistakes many people make when choosing a sofa. So, to help you avoid the dreaded bad sofa situation, we have put together a guide. This may help guide you through the process of deciding on a sofa. Of course, it may just be another excuse to check out a few lovely sofas.