Indirect lighting is one of the most powerful tools in the home decorators kit. It is soft, flattering and easy on the eye. The surprising thing it remains one of the most underutilised of tools. This is the kind of light that inspired many a Renaissance painter after all!

But with recent developments in lighting, it has become increasingly difficult to ignore the huge potential of great indirect lighting. The demand for more energy efficient lighting has led us to a bright new future. New electronic developments have spawned a huge variety of fixtures and this has given us the ability to light up our homes in more creative ways than ever before. It has also given us the ability to customise our lighting designs to suit our specific needs. In the future, home lighting is expected to become even more unobtrusive and integrated with our changing needs.

So come with us on a tour of a few homes and great ideas of indirect lighting to get you inspired.