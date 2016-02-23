How to create your own personal interior style?

Personal style is not something that can be bought or truly replicated. It is not about being elitist, owning expensive furnishings or having high-brow taste. And it is not a matter of copying furniture placement and colours from a magazine either—even if it's just a messier version! Possessing a personal interior style is about knowing how to create a home that expresses your personality.

At homify we believe that everyone is born with bucket-loads of style. If your home doesn't reflect that, it just means that you have an exciting journey ahead of you. A person with a strong personal style is simply someone who has learnt how to tap into what really resonates with them.

Before we go further, we will assume that you have been collecting pictures of objects, furniture pieces and colours you love. If you haven't started yet, it's a really important part of the process. You might start with a picture of an entire, complete suite that is very matchy-matchy or just a few seemingly random decorations. The simple act of documenting or gathering these pictures will help you become more conscious of patterns in colour, shape and form that inspire you. The key is to be open minded and accepting of your idiosyncrasies. Over time, you will develop more confidence and a stronger eye to what works.

To help move along the process of developing your own interior style, we have a collected a few tips. Enjoy!